Clear

A little cloudy but warmer

Above average temperatures return in time for the weekend.

Posted: Apr 2, 2020 10:45 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

The warming trend continues Friday. Unlike Thursday, clouds increase by Friday morning and at times, we'll see more cloud cover than sunshine. Regardless, temperatures still make it into the lower 70s. The weekend won't be vastly different, either. Highs are in the upper 70s by Sunday and an isolated shower or storm will be possible.

Rain is back in play Monday. Expect scattered showers and storms each day through at least the first half of next week. Nighttime lows are mild - in the 50s and 60s, and highs stay in the 70s. We'll even be in the lower 80s Wednesday. In total, we'll pick up only about an inch of rain next week.

Huntsville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 50°
Florence
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
Fayetteville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 48°
Scottsboro
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 48°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

