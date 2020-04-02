A little cloudy but warmer

The warming trend continues Friday. Unlike Thursday, clouds increase by Friday morning and at times, we'll see more cloud cover than sunshine. Regardless, temperatures still make it into the lower 70s. The weekend won't be vastly different, either. Highs are in the upper 70s by Sunday and an isolated shower or storm will be possible.

Rain is back in play Monday. Expect scattered showers and storms each day through at least the first half of next week. Nighttime lows are mild - in the 50s and 60s, and highs stay in the 70s. We'll even be in the lower 80s Wednesday. In total, we'll pick up only about an inch of rain next week.