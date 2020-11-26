A little bit of everything

Thanksgiving Day turned out very nice after the fog in the morning dissipated. Sunny skies, light breezes and temperatures in the low 60's were seen across the region. Friday will start out with some fog areas giving way to sun, then increasing clouds during the day with a few sprinkles later in the day. High in the mid to upper 60's.

For the weekend - Saturday will be nice with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 60's. Rain will develop during the day Sunday and linger into Sunday night. Most locations will see 1/2 - 1" of rainfall with locally higher amounts. This is needed rain as we have a rainfall deficiet of over 3.5" for November. Sunday night a strong cold front blows through with gusty winds.

Monday temperatures will hold steady then drop during the afternoon. A few rain or rain / snow showers are possible. The best chance for snow showers will be over the mountains, especially over northeast Alabama. Winds will be out of the northwest gusting to 35 mph Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday morning will have lows in the mid 20's before temps warm a little Wednesday afternoon.

The next chance of rain arrives Wednesday late in the day into Thursday.