A hot, hazy, humid weekend ahead

Smoke from the western and Canadian wildfires has been filtering into North Alabama for the past couple of days. While the smoke and haze will still be present Saturday, most data sources show it thinning out a bit by Sunday.

Otherwise, we're seeing more of the same weather of the past few days. Tonight, we'll be mostly clear with areas of fog developing late. Temperatures dip to the lower 70s and with more sunshine on the way Saturday, highs heat up to the lower 90s during the afternoon. The humidity will make it feel like the upper 90s to lower triple digits. Isolated storms are possible again, mainly in our southwestern counties during the afternoon. Sunday is nearly identical, but rain chances are slightly better.

Next week, a disturbance brings up the rain coverage for Monday and Tuesday. Expect more scattered storms with slightly lower temperatures. As high pressure builds starting Wednesday, temperatures once again heat back up to the lower 90s.