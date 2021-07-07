Florence keeping million-dollar high school football tournament for 3 more years

For the next three years, the city of Florence will be the home of one of the state's most important high school softball tournaments.

More than 50 schools across North Alabama came to Florence for the North Regional Softball Tournament in 2021. The tournament brought in more than $1.1 million to Florence.

The manager of Sports and Group Sales, Tyler Dolan, said they anticipate the tournament having the same economic impact in the years to come.

“That’s kind of what it’s all about for us; bringing events here to the Shoals area that helps support the Shoals area,” said Dolan.

He said the softball tournament's presence and the impact was felt all throughout the community.

"It was a tremendous impact for us, as well as all the business owners, local business owners," said Dolan.

"If you went out in town that week, there’s probably someone out eating with a sports team or a softball team jersey on or some fans out and about in town."

Restaurants weren't alone in reaping the benefits from extra business. The tournament brought in about 1,800 hotel visits.

Dolan said businesses see the impacts of the tournament and work hard to make sure it keeps coming back.

“That’s the beautiful thing about this event. It’s a team effort, it is something the whole city is working towards, and we all really feel the impact from it, therefore, we’re all working together to bring it here each and every year.”

Dolan told WAAY 31 they're in contact with the Alabama High School Athletic Association to do even more sporting events in the future.