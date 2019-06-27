A handful of storms again Friday

Thursday produced quite the round of midday and afternoon storms. While storm reports were mainly isolated to small hail and a few trees down, many locations got in on some rain, lightning, and a little relief from the afternoon heat.

For Friday, a few storms are still possible, but they should not reach the coverage or intensity of what we saw today. With that in mind, the past few days have proven that there doesn't have to be any classic "severe weather set-up" for strong to severe storms to develop. There's no outlined risk for severe Friday, but that doesn't mean we can't still get gusty wind and small hail.

Looking ahead to the weekend, storm chances continue and the heat doesn't wane. Temperatures continue in the lower 90s with lows in the lower 70s all through next week into the Fourth of July. Currently, the forecast for the 4th looks decent with that typical chance for an afternoon storms and hot temperatures.