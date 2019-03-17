A great start to Spring Break

Many districts are out of school for Spring Break this week. Aside from a tiny hiccup Wednesday into Thursday, we'll be able to look forward to an ideal next few days. Temperatures are fairly seasonable with lows in the 30s and 40s and highs reaching the 60 by Wednesday.
As for that "hiccup," it shouldn't cause the cancellation of any outdoor plans. Just be mindful of the shower chance, which is fairly low to begin with. We won't get more than a tenth of an inch of rain...many locations will only see a trace. By Friday, the sun returns and the temperatures flirt with 70 heading into the next weekend.
