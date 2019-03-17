Clear

A great start to Spring Break

A mainly sunny weekend gives way to a nearly perfect start to the week ahead.

Posted: Mar. 17, 2019 4:06 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Many districts are out of school for Spring Break this week.  Aside from a tiny hiccup Wednesday into Thursday, we'll be able to look forward to an ideal next few days.  Temperatures are fairly seasonable with lows in the 30s and 40s and highs reaching the 60 by Wednesday.  

As for that "hiccup," it shouldn't cause the cancellation of any outdoor plans.  Just be mindful of the shower chance, which is fairly low to begin with.  We won't get more than a tenth of an inch of rain...many locations will only see a trace.  By Friday, the sun returns and the temperatures flirt with 70 heading into the next weekend.

Huntsville
Few Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 62°
Florence
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 64°
Fayetteville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 61°
Scottsboro
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 64°
