A gift of hope: Alabama activist receives new vehicle

Alabama activist and Bermuda-native Rodney Smith Jr. received a brand-new vehicle from Woody Anderson Ford Friday.

This comes as Smith is fighting to stay in America and continue growing his organization, Raising Men Lawn Care Service.

"I have so many different causes that I want to mow for, travel the country for as well," Smith said.

Smith plans to put the 2020 Ford Edge to good use.

"It'll be used to deliver more lawnmowers to kids and it will also be used to do more 50-state tours and do more tours for different causes," Smith said.

He has dedicated years of his life to cut lawns for the elderly, the disabled, single mothers and veterans.

The Bermuda-native has spent 15 years in the United States. Just last month, his request for a green card was denied. But Smith is staying persistent in his pursuit to stay in America.

"I have an immigration lawyer named Stephen Davis," Smith said. "We have decided to go for the EB-2 national interest waiver and we believe it's going to work out and we're about to file it next week, and it's just a waiting process after that."

With the new waiver, Smith is also submitting a petition with more than 30,000 signatures and hundreds of personal letters.

"I mean, I was crying a little bit because I didn't know people felt that way about the organization and myself, and the importance of it," Smith said.

While he was denied before, Smith is confident he can prove he has made a major contribution to this country.

"The way I see it is if you do God's work, God will eventually take care of you and I believe everything is going to work out in my case," Smith said.

This is not the first time the dealership has donated a vehicle to Smith. Back in 2016, they gave Smith a truck after he was totaled. Smith now plans to donate that truck to a family in need.