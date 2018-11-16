Sunny and mild this weekend

The work week comes to a close with a frosty morning followed by a sunny, cool day. Temperatures climb quickly from the upper 20s to the mid 50s during the afternoon. The rest of the weekend will be similarly pleasant. Morning temperatures Saturday start out in the mid 30s with highs expected in the lower 60s. We'll see plenty of sunshine as well.

The start of next week features a cloudy Monday with isolated showers. Things shape up quickly by Tuesday and Wednesday, making for great travel weather in the days leading up to Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving Day will also be pretty spectacular, as long as the clouds and rain on the Gulf Coast don't creep any farther north. Expect a mostly sunny sky and temperatures topping out in the upper 50s.