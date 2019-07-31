A few thunderstorms Wednesday

Showers and thunderstorms are possible as early as the late morning but most will hold off until this afternoon. Latest data keeps the bulk of storms today south and east of the Tennessee Valley but any location in Northern Alabama has a chance. We are not expecting any severe storms but stronger storms can produce gusty winds and heavy rain.

Rain chances drop off Thursday and temperatures climb back up to the low 90s to start the month of August. Expect mostly dry conditions heading into this weekend other than a stray shower or thunderstorm. Afternoon highs will be seasonable into the middle of next week with low 90s for most of the Valley.