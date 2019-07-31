Clear
BREAKING NEWS Firefighters battle fire on Pansy Street Full Story

A few thunderstorms Wednesday

Pop-up showers and a few thunderstorms are possible Wednesday. Most activity will develop in the afternoon and linger into the evening.

Posted: Jul 31, 2019 8:23 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

Showers and thunderstorms are possible as early as the late morning but most will hold off until this afternoon.  Latest data keeps the bulk of storms today south and east of the Tennessee Valley but any location in Northern Alabama has a chance.  We are not expecting any severe storms but stronger storms can produce gusty winds and heavy rain.

Rain chances drop off Thursday and temperatures climb back up to the low 90s to start the month of August.  Expect mostly dry conditions heading into this weekend other than a stray shower or thunderstorm.  Afternoon highs will be seasonable into the middle of next week with low 90s for most of the Valley.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Fayetteville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 78°
Decatur
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Scottsboro
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events