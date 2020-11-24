A few strong to severe storms possible Wednesday

Some showers and perhaps a rumble or two of thunder will be possible as early as sunrise Wednesday morning. This first round will not be severe, but will cause roads to be wet for the morning commute. By midday, a line of thunderstorms is expected to reach our northwestern areas near the Mississippi state line. This line will make its way across North Alabama through the afternoon and early evening. Here's a breakdown of the earliest arrival times for the strong storms Wednesday.

The intensity of this line of storms remains uncertain, meaning the risk for strong to severe storms is low for the time being. However, any storms will be capable of gusty winds and heavy rainfall. There is a very small threat for a brief, isolated tornado, but that risk is quite low. A few showers will linger Wednesday evening, but many spots will start to dry out by midnight as the cold front moves through. If you still have travel plans tomorrow for the holiday, stay weather aware and stay with the WAAY 31 weather team for continuing updates.

Looking ahead to Thanksgiving Day, a few lingering showers are possible over Sand Mountain early Thursday morning depending on where the cold front stalls out to our southeast. However, most will remain dry for any outdoor holiday plans with mild temperatures in the upper 60s. Unfortunately, more rain is back in the forecast this weekend. The stalled boundary to the southeast will serve as a focus for off and on rain chances all weekend long. Showers return Friday evening, but become more scattered in coverage Saturday. The latest data is keying in on Sunday as the wettest day, with widespread rain continuing through Sunday night and perhaps Monday morning. Rainfall totals over the next seven days look quite impressive. Much of the area will see three to four inches of rain through early next week, with locally higher amounts over four inches possible.