A few storms to start the weekend, some sunshine to end it

After anticipating rain and storms the past couple of days and ending up dry, North Alabama finally saw some of the wet stuff Friday afternoon. As expected, it came along with some strong wind and a lot of lightning, even sparking a house fire in Huntsville. Storms were scattered, which will still be the case overnight into Saturday.

Keep in mind most of North Alabama is in a Marginal Risk for severe weather until Saturday morning. An isolated strong to severe storm is possible, especially before midnight. Otherwise, it's mostly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 70s. For Saturday, a few storms are expected again. However, the risk for a stronger storm is from about Lincoln County northward into Tennessee. These few storms will come along and ahead of a cold front expected to pass Saturday evening. Until then, we'll be humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Behind the cold front, expect some decent weather starting Sunday. The humidity won't be quite as oppressive and highs stay in the mid 80s. The trend of mainly dry weather and seasonably appropriate (if not slightly below average) temperatures holds through next week. Only isolated storm chances are expected past Saturday.