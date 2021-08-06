Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

A few storms to start the weekend

Temperatures are on the rise and we'll be back to a more typical summertime pattern for North Alabama by next week.

Posted: Aug 6, 2021 5:36 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

For Saturday, aside from a few showers and storms, we'll be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s. Sunday is the drier, hotter day from the weekend with sun, haze, and highs in the lower 90s.

A more typical summertime pattern begins to take shape heading into next week. Highs consistently heat to the lower 90s with lows in the low to mid 70s and scattered afternoons storms develop each day. Combined with an increase in humidity, we'll be right back to the kind of weather we'd expect in North Alabama in early August.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 86°
Florence
Mostly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 87°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events