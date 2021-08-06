A few storms to start the weekend

For Saturday, aside from a few showers and storms, we'll be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s. Sunday is the drier, hotter day from the weekend with sun, haze, and highs in the lower 90s.

A more typical summertime pattern begins to take shape heading into next week. Highs consistently heat to the lower 90s with lows in the low to mid 70s and scattered afternoons storms develop each day. Combined with an increase in humidity, we'll be right back to the kind of weather we'd expect in North Alabama in early August.