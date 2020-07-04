A few storms this afternoon, drying out for 4th of July fireworks

appy Fourth of July! All is quiet across North Alabama this morning, but it is definitely a muggy start to your holiday. Highs this afternoon will once again top out in the lower 90s, but the added humidity will make it feel closer to the 100 degree mark during the afternoon hours. Be sure to stay hydrated and take some breaks inside or in a cool area if you have any outdoor plans this afternoon. A few scattered storms are possible this afternoon as well. Today is definitely not a washout, but you might need to head inside to let a storm pass over your area later on today. Stay weather aware and know where you will go if a storm threatens your area. The good news is most of these showers and storms will start to wind down by sunset. A stray shower or storm cannot be completely ruled out after sunset tonight, but most spots will be dry and will not have any issues for any fireworks shows this evening. It will still feel sticky outside though, with temperatures mid evening in the upper 70s and feels like temperatures in the low 80s.

Rain chances are slowly back on the increase by Sunday and continuing well into next week. The most widespread rain chances over the next seven days will be Tuesday and Wednesday with widespread showers and storms expected. No severe weather is anticipated in the week ahead, but any storm could still produce heavy rain and gusty winds. Temperatures will be a touch cooler thanks to more cloud cover and more widespread rainfall, but you really will not notice it thanks to the humidity sticking around. Rainfall totals through mid week will range from a half inch to one and a half inches, with the higher totals in our southern communities.