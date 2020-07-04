Clear

A few storms this afternoon, drying out for 4th of July fireworks

Keep an eye to the skies and stay hydrated if you have any outdoor plans. Highs in the low 90s will feel more like the triple digits.

Posted: Jul 4, 2020 8:38 AM
Posted By: Carson Meredith

appy Fourth of July! All is quiet across North Alabama this morning, but it is definitely a muggy start to your holiday. Highs this afternoon will once again top out in the lower 90s, but the added humidity will make it feel closer to the 100 degree mark during the afternoon hours. Be sure to stay hydrated and take some breaks inside or in a cool area if you have any outdoor plans this afternoon. A few scattered storms are possible this afternoon as well. Today is definitely not a washout, but you might need to head inside to let a storm pass over your area later on today. Stay weather aware and know where you will go if a storm threatens your area. The good news is most of these showers and storms will start to wind down by sunset. A stray shower or storm cannot be completely ruled out after sunset tonight, but most spots will be dry and will not have any issues for any fireworks shows this evening. It will still feel sticky outside though, with temperatures mid evening in the upper 70s and feels like temperatures in the low 80s.

Rain chances are slowly back on the increase by Sunday and continuing well into next week. The most widespread rain chances over the next seven days will be Tuesday and Wednesday with widespread showers and storms expected. No severe weather is anticipated in the week ahead, but any storm could still produce heavy rain and gusty winds. Temperatures will be a touch cooler thanks to more cloud cover and more widespread rainfall, but you really will not notice it thanks to the humidity sticking around. Rainfall totals through mid week will range from a half inch to one and a half inches, with the higher totals in our southern communities.

Huntsville
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Florence
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 86°
Fayetteville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 87°
Decatur
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Scottsboro
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 88°
Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 41362

Reported Deaths: 983
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson4802152
Montgomery3947103
Mobile3904134
Tuscaloosa218842
Marshall168010
Lee130237
Madison12717
Shelby117623
Morgan10475
Walker90524
Franklin87814
Dallas8689
Elmore86414
Baldwin8289
Etowah70713
DeKalb6945
Butler62328
Chambers61227
Tallapoosa58369
Autauga56012
Russell5190
Unassigned50323
Lauderdale4736
Limestone4660
Lowndes46321
Houston4614
Cullman4354
Pike4175
Colbert3836
Coffee3702
Bullock3679
St. Clair3472
Barbour3452
Covington3437
Escambia3326
Calhoun3225
Hale30621
Marengo30011
Talladega3007
Wilcox2898
Sumter28412
Clarke2726
Dale2680
Jackson2632
Winston2463
Monroe2312
Chilton2282
Blount2261
Pickens2226
Marion21413
Randolph2019
Conecuh1977
Choctaw19512
Bibb1861
Greene1838
Macon1819
Perry1621
Henry1313
Crenshaw1253
Lawrence1050
Washington1047
Cherokee857
Geneva780
Lamar751
Fayette671
Clay622
Coosa581
Cleburne361
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 48712

Reported Deaths: 633
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby11145197
Davidson10450118
Rutherford285435
Hamilton266533
Sumner155952
Trousdale14945
Williamson122614
Knox10865
Out of TN10657
Wilson89117
Putnam8537
Robertson81511
Sevier7683
Lake6910
Bradley6623
Tipton6335
Bledsoe6181
Unassigned5811
Bedford5455
Montgomery5347
Macon4363
Maury3263
Hardeman3255
Hamblen3144
Fayette3102
Madison2802
Loudon2771
Rhea2760
Dyer2401
McMinn22718
Cheatham2251
Blount2123
Dickson2010
Cumberland1784
Lawrence1526
Washington1420
Lauderdale1393
Monroe1376
Jefferson1250
Gibson1211
Coffee1170
Anderson1162
Obion1132
Smith1111
Sullivan1082
Hardin1047
Greene952
Haywood922
Cocke900
Franklin823
Wayne820
Marshall811
Hickman800
Warren720
Marion714
White703
McNairy680
Weakley631
Lincoln610
DeKalb600
Grundy591
Overton591
Roane590
Hawkins572
Carter561
Giles561
Unicoi550
Henry450
Campbell441
Carroll441
Henderson440
Polk440
Claiborne410
Grainger400
Johnson390
Cannon360
Crockett343
Meigs330
Perry330
Sequatchie330
Chester300
Humphreys271
Jackson260
Morgan251
Stewart230
Decatur220
Fentress220
Scott180
Clay160
Union160
Houston140
Benton131
Moore120
Van Buren80
Lewis60
Pickett60
Hancock30

 

 

