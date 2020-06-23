A few storms in play Wednesday

A cold front is draped right along the northern fringes of North Alabama. This front is sparking a band of rain and storms, slowly drifting southeastward. The best chance for rain will be along our southern counties, mainly south of the Tennessee River. If the front wobbles a bit northward, expect the rain chances to extend farther north.

Keep in mind that any stronger storms will be capable of not only producing damaging wind, but also heavy rain and frequent lightning. This evening, storms are moving all in the same direction, one right after the other. This will increase the flooding threat. Keep in mind, isolated severe storms are possible through daybreak Wednesday. Lows tonight only dip into the upper 60s. For Wednesday, that storm chance is still present but largely dependent on the extent of the cloud cover during the afternoon and the exact placement of the stalled out front. The best rain chances should still be south of the River.

Mentioned above is the fact that this front slows substantially on its journey through the state. That means that a few showers and storms will be possible, off and on, through at least the end of the week. Temperatures drop temporarily, then increase, rising from the low to mid 80s midweek to the 90s again by the weekend.