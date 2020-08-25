A few storms Wednesday, still tracking Hurricane Laura

If you were up early enough Tuesday morning, you know the day started with sunshine across most of North Alabama. By lunchtime, a swath of cloud cover overtook the area from the south, bringing showers with it. Overnight, those showers will continue to fade and we’ll be left with a mainly cloudy sky and lows in the lower 70s.

While things quiet down a bit tonight, it’s not to say that Wednesday starts entirely dry. A couple of data sources are keying in on a cluster of storms developing around sunrise Wednesday, persisting into the early afternoon. Overall fewer storms should mean a better opportunity for daytime heating, so expect highs near 90° and heat index values near 100° due to the humidity.

By Thursday, expect storm coverage to be a bit lower. However, by Friday, the remnants of Hurricane Laura will be knocking on our door. Laura is expected to strengthen to a major category 3 hurricane before making landfall near the Texas/Louisiana coast. Once inland, the storm is expected to maintain tropical storm winds as far north as Arkansas. Currently, the National Hurricane Center track takes the remnants of Laura into the mid-Mississippi River Valley, shifting eastward across Kentucky and Tennessee by the end of the week.

So what does Laura mean for North Alabama? The short answer is rain. However, if the center of circulation is farther south near our area, stronger storms will become a greater threat. More recent model data has backed off on rain totals slightly. Regardless, most locations can expect to get between 2 to 2.5 inches of rain through Sunday, with the highest amounts farther northwest. It should be noted that there is still some uncertainty in the exact track of Laura once the storm moves onshore, so this forecast is subject to change in the coming days. Check back for regular updates.