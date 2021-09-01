A few storms Wednesday but comfortable weather is on the way

We're not done just yet with the muggy conditions and thunderstorms. North Alabama will have enough time to warm to the mid-80s Wednesday afternoon, to establish instability ahead of today's cold front.

The window for storms will be brief today with best chances south of the Tennessee River but lightning is possible for all of north Alabama at school dismissal. Storms are not expected to strong or severe today. Thankfully the limited coverage of storms and fast forward speed will keep rain totals low today and mostly below flood concerns. However, any area that has seen several inches of rain the last few days from Ida will need to be watched closely.

Once the front passes to our south, the drier and cooler air from out of the northwest will keep us sunny and comfortable. A much needed break from the humidity will make for a pleasant Thursday and linger all the way through the start of Labor Day Weekend. Lows actually drop to the lower 60s by Thursday morning and highs will be in the low to mid 80s! Get ready for a great stretch of weather.