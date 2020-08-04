A few storms Tuesday afternoon, heat returns later this week

A few showers developed out ahead of the main cold front Tuesday morning. These showers exited into Georgia just after sunrise but North Alabama will see another chance of showers and thunderstorms by this afternoon.

As the cold front passes west to east this afternoon through our area, it'll spark a few showers and storms. The strongest can produce gusty wind and heavy rain. We should still hit the upper 80s during the afternoon before the front arrives.

In its wake, expect drier, more comfortable air to continue to filter in. This will keep humidity at a tolerable level through the end of the week before the real heat makes a comeback. Enjoy the break while it's here, meaning make the most of the highs near 90 and lows in the 60s...Mid to possibly upper 90s will be possible by this weekend.