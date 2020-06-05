A few spotty showers and storms today, hot, muggy weekend ahead

Showers and thunderstorms across North Alabama this morning are starting to taper off at this hour. Additional isolated showers and storms will redevelop later this afternoon, especially for areas east of I-65. Much of the area is dry by this evening. Outside of storms, today will be another hot and muggy day. High temperatures top out in the upper 80s to near 90. Feels like temperatures later on this afternoon will surge into the mid 90s. Be sure to stay cool and stay hydrated if you have any outdoor plans this afternoon. Overnight lows tonight stay muggy in the upper 60s to near 70.

The stretch of hot, muggy weather continues for your weekend. Coverage of showers and storms will be very spotty this weekend, with only an isolated chance on Saturday and most staying dry Sunday. This will allow temperatures to climb into the low 90s for the first time this year in Huntsville both days. Feels like temperatures will be in the upper 90s to perhaps near 100 degrees in the Shoals each afternoon. Again, please use extra caution outdoors this weekend to stay cool and hydrated. While things remain fairly quiet this weekend here at home, we continue to monitor Cristobal in the Gulf of Mexico. Cristobal has weakened to a Tropical Depression early this morning, but will strengthen back into a Tropical Storm later tonight as it moves back over open water. The forecast track remains relatively unchanged, keeping the center off to our west landing along the Louisiana coast late Sunday night. Should this track hold, the heaviest rain and impacts will stay off to our west. Nonetheless, what is left of Cristobal will likely bring substantial rainfall to North Alabama late Monday through Wednesday. Most locations will pick one to two inches of rain early next week, but that forecast could change depending on Cristobal's track. Stay with WAAY 31 for updates.