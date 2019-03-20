A few showers usher in the first full day of spring

A weak cold front is to blame, so temperatures Thursday will be a few degrees lower than what we saw for Wednesday. On the subject of spring...many plants are budding and blooming across the Valley. With that, pollen is skyrocketing. If you're experiencing allergy symptoms, tree pollen is likely to blame. It will be very high again on Thursday, even with a little rain to dampen things.

Looking ahead to the weekend, we squeeze out a couple of nearly perfect days before our next chance for rain is back in the forecast. Both Friday and Saturday, temperatures return to near average - in the mid 60s for highs under a sunny sky. Clouds increase Sunday and a stray shower isn't impossible. Expect better rain chances, complete with a few thunderstorms on Monday before the rain tapers Tuesday. Rain totals should be around half an inch for most, with higher totals in heavier storms.