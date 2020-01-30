A few showers to end the week

Temperatures are somewhat seasonable and we'll keep a few showers in the forecast. Tonight, skies remain partly cloudy and lows dip into the lower 40s. A weak system Friday brings about the return of some showers, isolated in the morning and becoming a bit more widespread during the afternoon. Highs are in the mid 50s Friday. Aside from a lingering shower early Saturday morning, clouds thin during the afternoon and we'll see some improvements for the second half of the weekend. Sunshine prevails Sunday and highs reach the 60 degree mark.

Next week, a couple of waves of rain make for a bit sloppier forecast. It starts as showers late Monday, transitioning into some steadier, light to moderate rain Tuesday. An approaching cold front keeps the rain going Wednesday, falling heavily at times. A few thunderstorms will be possible, too. It's too early at this point to try and pin down any threat for a stronger storm, but it's something that we'll be monitoring in the coming days. In regard to temperatures, highs will be consistently in the 60s Sunday through Tuesday, preceding a big drop to end the week.