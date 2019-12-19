A few showers in store for the weekend

After a frosty morning with temperatures starting in the mid 20s, we'll see things moderate a bit in the coming days. For Friday, morning lows still drop to near freezing, then afternoon highs return to the lower 50s.

We'll have a mostly cloudy sky both Saturday and Sunday. While a strong low centered along the eastern Gulf pushes heavy rain into Georgia and Florida, we'll stand the chance at seeing some of the outer rain bands as far north as the TN/AL state line. For the most part, the heavier rain stays farther southeast. We'll keep monitoring the forecast and adjusting rain chances as we nail down the exact track of the low.

TORNADO UPDATE: The National Weather Service in Huntsville surveyed storm damage in Joe Wheeler State Park and near Tanner in Limestone County Thursday. They were able to confirm 2 additional tornadoes, both EF-1 strength with maximum estimated wind at 110 mph.