A few showers and storms Tuesday

North Alabama has been sandwiched between two fronts for the past 24 hours or so. There's a cold front to the west and stalled front to our east. By Tuesday, the front draped through west Tennessee and north Mississippi will finally track eastward into our area.

Until then, we'll have a mostly clear night with some patchy fog developing late. A stray shower isn't impossible before midnight, but it's otherwise quiet and pleasant. Lows dip to the upper 60s again to start Tuesday. As the front passes Tuesday during the day, it'll spark a few showers and storms. The strongest can produce gusty wind and heavy rain. We should still hit the upper 80s during the afternoon before the front arrives.

In its wake, expect drier, more comfortable air to continue to filter in. This will keep humidity at a tolerable level through the end of the week before the real heat makes a comeback. Enjoy the break while it's here, meaning make the most of the highs near 90 and lows in the 60s...Mid-90s afternoons and muggy morning in the mid 70s await us by the weekend.