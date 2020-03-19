Clear
A few showers Thursday, thunderstorms and heavy rain Friday

Most of North Alabama will remain dry and warm Thursday. As we head into spring, afternoon highs will come close to 80° this afternoon.

Posted: Mar 19, 2020 8:41 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

A few hit or miss showers are possible Thursday afternoon and evening.  Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies but also periods of sunshine at times today.  For some areas Thursday could bring the first 80° of 2020.  The 30-year average for first 80° of the year in Huntsville is March 23 so we're close to average.  In 2019 we did not reach 80° until April 9.

Showers and thunderstorms will move into North Alabama before sunrise Friday.  Some storms could produce gusty winds to 40 mph + but severe weather is unlikely.  The other concern Friday will be periods of heavy rain.  Training lines of heavy rain could allow for ponding on the roadways and some localized flash flooding.  Stream and creeks will rise but flood stage is unlikely.  All the rivers should also stay well below flood stage.

Widespread clearing arrives late Friday night and into Saturday.  Expect dry conditions Saturday, especially after sunrise though it will be cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Next wave of rain arrives Sunday afternoon, thankfully strong to severe weather is unlikely.

