A few showers Thursday, then rain likely Thursday night

Wednesday Evening Showers

The chance for rain will gradually diminish this evening, but it won't ever completely drop to zero tonight. Isolated heavy showers this evening will lift east/northeastward out of North Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee. Although a few lingering showers are possible through the rest of tonight and Thursday, showers will become scarce. Clouds will hold on, and wind will increase to 15-25 mph with gusts up to around 30 mph.

Unseasonable Warmth Breaking Records

Temperatures are the other half of our story. Wednesday afternoon warmed enough to break the record high of 71, which was set in 1910 and happened again in 2008. Thursday's record high of 73 was set in 1962, and it could be in jeopardy, too. The forecast is for a high of 74 degrees.

Thursday Night Rain

A line of heavy showers will march from west to east across the Tennessee Valley starting near the Mississippi state line around 6 PM and exiting to the east across the Georgia state line be around midnight. Some lighter rain may linger behind the main line of heavy rain, but that initial line of rain leads colder air into the Tennessee Valley. Friday's high temperature around 51 degrees will happen between midnight and 1 AM. Friday won't be any warmer than mid-40s during the afternoon, and the evening will cool quickly into the 30s. Rainfall amounts will generally be less than a half-inch.

Weekend Forecast

Saturday will start with mid-to-upper 20s. The high will be 48 degrees. Sunday will be warmer, but clouds will build and could bring a few showers by late afternoon. Temperatures will warm from near 36 degrees in the morning to around 51 degrees in the afternoon.

Next Week

Rain will increase late Monday and fall through Tuesday morning. Some of that rain can fall heavily at times. Another round of heavy rain will accompany another cold front next Wednesday. Afternoons will warm into the 60s Monday through Wednesday, but the end of the week will likely see another drop in the temperatures.