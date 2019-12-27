Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

A few showers Saturday, watching a thunderstorm line Sunday

Showers will be possible Saturday but much of North Alabama will remain dry. There is a low risk for severe weather Sunday from a line of thunderstorms.

Posted: Dec 27, 2019 5:56 PM
Updated: Dec 27, 2019 6:07 PM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

Heading into the last weekend of 2019 North Alabama will continue to see well above normal temperatures.  Highs both Saturday and Sunday will top out between the mid 60s and 70.

Shower chances are low Saturday but possible.  We expect only passing light showers so no need to cancel any outdoor plans Saturday.  

The attention this weekend will be on Sunday, especially the afternoon and evening.  It is possible that we could see a few weak thunderstorms Sunday morning.  This is separate from the severe threat later in the day. 

The window for North Alabama to see strong to severe storms will be mid-afternoon through the evening hours.  The biggest concern will be isolated damaging winds but a brief tornado will be possible.  We are also concerned about heavy rain.  North Alabama could see another 1-2" of rain.  Ponding on roadways and localized flooding are possible through Sunday night.

We are back to sunny but cooler weather Monday as we wrap up 2019 and head into 2020.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

 

Huntsville
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 60°
Florence
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 58°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 60°
Scottsboro
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 56°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events