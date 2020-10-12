A few showers Monday, pleasant weather returns Tuesday

There is still plenty of moisture left in North Alabama even after Delta's remnants have departed and dissipated. Partly cloudy skies will linger through this afternoon but some peeks of sunshine are expected. Monday will be warm for mid October standards as highs top out in the low to mid 80s. The warm, humid air will be on its way out by tonight, as a cold front arrives in North Alabama. Rain chances are small as this front moves through, but isolated showers are possible by late afternoon and into this evening.

Expect a much cooler and more comfortable night with overnight lows down to the mid 50s Tuesday morning. A quiet weather pattern dominates the rest of the forecast. Blue skies and sunshine are expected through next weekend. However, the temperatures will be a bit of a roller coaster. Highs will drop to the upper 70s to near 80 Tuesday through Thursday. By Thursday night, a second cold front brings a reinforcing shot of much cooler air. That will allow temperatures to sink to the upper 40s Friday morning with highs only in the 60s for the weekend! There is a tiny chance for a passing shower Thursday night with the passage of the cold front, but nearly everyone looks to stay dry.