A few showers Friday, widespread rain this weekend

Once again North Alabama had a colorful sunrise Friday morning (see the image below) due to the elevated smoke from the western wildfires. The smoke is well above the ground so air quality impacts in North Alabama are minimal or nonexistent.

Friday will warm to around 90° and combined with the humidity it will feel like the mid to upper 90s. A few showers are expected through this afternoon and wrapping up by the early evening. There is even the chance for a rumble or two of thunder but as kids head home from school and Friday Night Football kicks off the lightning threat is very low. Any lingering showers will becoming to an end around 7 PM so most if not all football games today will be dry.

The pattern continues to change this weekend. Scattered showers and storms develop through the day Saturday and continue into Saturday night. Sunday looks to be a bit wetter. With the increase in storm coverage and clouds, temperatures won’t be as high but it certainly won’t be cool. Expect afternoon temperatures near 90 Saturday with mid 80s Sunday. The humidity keeps it uncomfortable.

Next week, some data sources are starting to key in on a slightly milder temperature trend by Wednesday. This would mean highs in the lower 80s. However, a few storms stay in the forecast each day through at least Thursday.