A few showers Friday, strong to severe storms possible Sunday

The mild stretch of weather continues across north Alabama once again on your Friday, but we begin to see some changes in our weather pattern today. A few spotty showers will dot the map throughout the day. Today will not be a washout, but a few spots will see light rain today. Keep the umbrella handy as you go out and about! As we head into the weekend, the mild weather continues as do the rain chances. Saturday will be a near carbon copy of Friday, but we could a few more showers tomorrow compared to today. Saturday will not be a washout either. We will be a couple degrees warmer tomorrow as highs push into the upper 60s.

Showers will be on the increase late Saturday night and into Sunday morning. That is ahead of a cold front that will be making its way into the area from our west. As this front moves through, we will see a mix of showers and thunderstorms. Some of those storms could be strong to severe. All of north Alabama is under a risk for an isolated severe storm Sunday. While there are still some timing differences with exactly when we can see these thunderstorms, it appears at this time that anywhere between late Sunday morning to Sunday afternoon will be the prime time to see stronger storms. While the threat for severe storms is low, it is still there and should be watched closely. The primary concerns will be damaging wind gusts and perhaps a brief isolated tornado. Outside of the stronger storms, heavy rail will also be a concern. Anywhere between one to two inches of rain is possible across north Alabama. Stay with WAAY 31 through the weekend as we continue to fine tune the forecast.

Once the cold front moves through late Sunday, temperatures will drop back to near normal heading into New Year's week, with highs in the mid 50s. 2020 starts off on a wet note with showers late Wednesday into Thursday.