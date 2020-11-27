A few showers Friday, soaking rain Sunday, and maybe a few flakes Monday

We're waking up to a quiet but foggy start to this day after Thanksgiving. Patchy dense fog is possible through mid morning, so be sure to use extra caution if you are out and about early this morning. After starting off with mostly sunny skies, clouds will be on the increase throughout the day. A quick moving disturbance will lead to a few spotty showers this afternoon and evening mainly for the Shoals. The chances are fairly low thanks to dry air near the surface, but keep the umbrella nearby just in case if you are out later tonight. Any lingering rain should come to an end after midnight. Saturday will certainly be the pick of the weekend. Highs will be a few degrees cooler in the low 60s. With a mix of sun and clouds, we will stay dry. Take advantage of the nice weather to put out your holiday decorations! Big changes are on the way by Sunday and especially next week.

Our main focus is a strong system that looks to bring widespread rain to close out the weekend. Showers will be on the increase Sunday morning. As this strong low pressure makes its way across the southeast, rain coverage will become widespread Sunday. A few pockets of heavy rain are possible at times. Sunday looks to be a washout, so be sure to get any outdoor activities or chores taken care of by Saturday night. Rain continue into Sunday night, with a few scattered showers still lingering Monday. A general inch to inch and a half of rain is expected Sunday through Monday.

Another headline to watch is a big cool down early next week. Highs next Monday and Tuesday will only be in the low 40s with morning lows in the 20s! And while it is not a guarantee, there is still a small window for some areas in northeast Alabama to see their first snowflakes of the season Monday evening. That will all depend on how much moisture is still in the area by the time the cold air rushes in and if any rain can make a brief transition to snow. Regardless, no travel impacts are expected, but we will continue to watch the trends closely.