A few peeks of sun this afternoon, rain chances increase Sunday

We are tracking a few areas of patchy dense fog across North Alabama this morning. Take it slow if you are out and about early today and don't forget to turn on your low beams if you do encounter any of this fog. Otherwise, most areas are waking up to overcast skies. The overnight cloud cover acted like a blanket over North Alabama last night, keeping temperatures a bit warm in the mid 60s. We will see a few peeks of sunshine as the day progresses, but all in all expect more clouds than sun today. Highs will top out right around 80 later today. Data sources are trying to squeeze out a few raindrops this morning. While we can't completely rule out a brief mist or drizzle this morning, pretty much everyone will stay dry today and tonight.

Any breaks in the clouds will fill back in tonight ahead of our next weather maker. Slightly higher humidity will bring the chance for a few showers as early as Sunday morning for our southern communities. This activity will overspread the rest of North Alabama heading into Sunday afternoon. There will be just enough instability to keep the chance for one or two storms on the table Sunday afternoon, but we are not concerned about severe weather at this time. Highs once again top out in the low 80s. By Monday, a cold front will be moving closer to North Alabama, increasing our shower and thunderstorm chances through the afternoon. A few strong storms are possible Monday afternoon, with gusty winds and heavy rain the main concerns. The most widespread rain associated with this cold front will be Monday night and through much of Tuesday. Rainfall totals are expected to be around a half inch to one inch through Tuesday. The cold front will progress quickly so the risk for flooding is low. The big story line with this cold front will be the much cooler Fall like air that arrives behind it. In addition to drying things out, highs will sink into the upper 60s to low 70s for the remainder of the week with plenty of sunshine. By next weekend, much of North Alabama will see overnight lows in the 40s!