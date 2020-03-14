A few morning showers, more rain arrives tonight

A few light showers continue this morning across North Alabama. These showers will progress eastward and slowly taper off by mid morning. Much of the afternoon will be dry, and we could see a few peaks of sunshine mixed in with the cloud cover. That will allow high temperatures to surge into the mid 70s. Enjoy the warm and dry weather while you can. More rain chances return tonight and for the next seven days as well.

Widespread rain arrives this evening from our north. While most of the rain tonight will be just showers, a few rumbles of thunder can't be ruled out. No severe weather is expected. Rain continues overnight into Sunday morning before clearing out closer to lunchtime. Overall rainfall totals tonight will be around one inch across the entire area, with a few spots perhaps picking up higher amounts should any embedded thunderstorms take place. The rest of Sunday is dry but cooler, with highs only in the mid 60s.

The active pattern continues well into next week with off and on rain chances for each of the next seven days. The most widespread rain looks to be Thursday into Friday, where a few thunderstorms are possible. Including rain we see tonight, the entire area can expect two and a half to three inches of rain in the next week. We are still not anticipating any major flooding concerns given the extended period of time this rain will fall. Nonetheless, some rises in creeks and rivers as well as ponding on roadways are possible, especially in areas that see thunderstorms in the next seven days.