A few more storms for the second half of Saturday

Overnight lows hold steady in the lower 70s under a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky. During the afternoons, highs reach the lower 90s with heat index values near 100° both Saturday and Sunday. Of course, with enough daytime heating, we'll add scattered showers and storms into the mix during the afternoon and evening.

To start next week, it's just more of the same. However, changes start to take shape by mid-week as the next storm system approaches from the northwest. This will bump up storm coverage and hold down temperatures a bit to end the work week. A weak, slow moving cold front will also help keep the 90s at bay, starting Thursday.