A few more storms Sunday, but still very hot and humid

Hot, hazy, and humid. That's the weather story across North Alabama to start your weekend. Actual high temperatures reached the low 90s but it felt more like the upper 90s to lower triple digits thanks to the humidity. The last three days (Thursday, Friday, and today) is the first time since late May with three consecutive days in the 90s here in Huntsville. It is quite unusual to have so few number of 90 degree days this late into the summer season. Unfortunately, we'll be making up for that deficit over the next week.

Meanwhile, isolated downpours have dotted the map throughout the day, but nothing has been able to last more than 30 minutes. Additional showers and maybe one or two storms remain possible through the early evening especially over northwest Alabama. Any activity will be brief, but some heavy rain and gusty winds will be possible. Otherwise, we stay very warm tonight as temperatures only fall into the mid 70s.

Showers and storms will be a bit higher in coverage Sunday and even more so Monday and Tuesday. None of those days are washouts, but scattered showers and storms will develop around lunchtime each day and last through the early evening hours. These better storm chances won't be enough to cool us down. Highs still reach the low 90s each day with heat indices in the upper 90s. Rain coverage drops by midweek, allowing actual air temperatures to reach the mid 90s and heat index values in the lower triple digits. If you will be outdoors for an extended period of time in the next seven days, stay cool and stay hydrated!

In addition to the heat, we continue to track haze across North Alabama thanks to wildfires still burning in the western US and Canada. This smoke and haze has kept our air quality in the "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" category today. The good news is the smoke should start to filter out tomorrow. While it will be enough to improve our air quality, a bit of haze will linger into next week.