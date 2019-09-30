A few more days of record heat before relief finally arrives

The record breaking heat continues to close out September today and to kick off October the rest of the week ahead. After shattering yesterday's record high here in Huntsville with a high of 97, we will likely hit that number once again Monday, breaking a record for September 30 of 95 set back in 1926 (93 years ago!). Heading into Tuesday and Wednesday, there is a strong possibility of not only breaking record daily highs for October 1 and October 2, but also breaking the record for the all time hottest temperature ever recorded in the month of October. That high mark was set on October 8, 1911, with a high of 96 degrees. Our forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday is 96 for both days. Another record high is possible Thursday before our weather pattern finally starts to change.

Data continues to indicate a cool down for north Alabama that begins on Friday and continues into next week. A cold front will move through the region during this time frame. What still remains uncertain at this point is the exact timing of the front, how much rainfall will be associated with the front , and how much of a cool down will the front actually bring to the region. Some data sources have highs next week in the low 80s while others have us as cool as the low 70s for highs! That is wishful thinking unfortunately. Our forecast keeps temperatures in the mid 80s through the weekend. However, what we can say with confidence is the brutal summer heat we have not been able to shake in recent weeks will come to an end by this weekend.