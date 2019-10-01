A few more days of record heat before it finally feels like Fall

It still feels like the dog days of summer on this first day of October. We hit record highs in both Huntsville and Muscle Shoals yesterday, and we will likely break records for the next several days as well. Here's the latest breakdown of the records we set yesterday and what records are in jeopardy through Thursday.

Yesterday's Numbers

Huntsville: High of 97 breaks record of 95 set in 1926

Muscle Shoals: High of 99 breaks record of 94 set in 1933

Potential Records in Jeopardy

Today (October 1) - 95 (1954) - Our Forecast: 97

Tomorrow (October 2) - 94 (1926) -Our Forecast: 97

Thursday (October 3) - 94 (1911) - Our Forecast: 96

Each of the next three days will tie or break the all time record for hottest temperature ever for the month of October!

Once we get through Thursday, our weather pattern will finally change. Two cold fronts will sweep through north Alabama in the coming days. The first front will be weakening as it approaches north Alabama. While we won't have any rain with this first front, it will drop our temperatures into the mid 80s by Friday and into the weekend. By Sunday afternoon and into Monday, a second cold front will makes its way into the region from the northwest. This front will not only lock in fall-like temperatures, but also looks to be a good soaking rain for north Alabama early next week. Latest data is indicating upwards of 0.75 to 1.25 inches of rain with this second cold front. There will be plenty of fine details to tweak this week, but this will be incredibly beneficial rainfall for our current drought situation across north Alabama. Once these two cold fronts move through by this time next week, it will be finally feel like fall for the season at last. Thursday looks to be the last day of highs in the 90s until next Spring.