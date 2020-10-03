A few more clouds Sunday, quiet weather pattern continues

The picture perfect Fall weather continues on this first weekend of October. We hit 71 in Huntsville today, which is nearly 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. That is also much more comfortable than this day a year ago, when Huntsville and Muscle Shoals both hit 100 degrees on October 3, 2019! Thankfully, that heat will be nowhere near our area anytime soon. For Fall lovers, you will definitely enjoy this forecast! Clear skies tonight will allow temperatures to once again drop into the upper 40s. That will be a touch warmer than last night, but you will still want to grab the jacket if you are out early Sunday morning. Going through the day, a weak cold front will approach North Alabama from the northwest. This will be a dry cold front, meaning all we will see are just more clouds mixing in with sunshine. Despite the cold front and clouds around, temperatures will still reach the mid 70s during the afternoon.

The quiet weather pattern continues through the work week. Highs drop a touch with the cold front passage by Monday but rebound to the low 80s by Wednesday. While all is quiet here at home, the tropics are getting busy yet again. Tropical Storm Gamma continues to linger along the Yucatan Peninsula this evening. It is expected to meander in the same general area through the work week and will primarily be a heavy rain concern for the Yucatan. No Gamma impacts are expected here in the US, but it could aid in a weather pattern change next weekend that brings more moisture into North Alabama. This could result in increasing rain chances by next Saturday.