A few midweek storms headed for North Alabama

Storms mainly fade overnight and lows drop to the lower 70s, although we can't rule out a couple of spotty showers.

Areas of fog are possible, especially in spots that saw rain today.

For Wednesday, a few showers and storms are expected yet again during the afternoon, but the day isn't a washout and highs reach the upper 80s.

By Thursday, storm coverage begins to increase.

Expect scattered activity in advance of Friday's cold front. Model sources are starting to come into much better agreement regarding the timing of the front and the holiday weekend. At this point, the front should pass late Thursday night into early Friday morning. It'll be off to our south by Friday evening with precipitation coming to an end before sunset.

In the wake of the front, highs will be about five to ten degrees below average with highs in the low to mid 80s and lows in the low to mid 60s! All signs right now point to a spectacular Fourth of July weekend with sunshine and low humidity.