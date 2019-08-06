A few midweek storms

Although the chance is low and our multiple data sources are in little to no agreement, some model forecasts indicate a round of showers and storms sweeping into the Valley from the north overnight. Aside from that overnight storm chance, most showers will be popping up in the afternoon with the help of daytime heating.

Speaking of heat, temperatures hit the lower 90s each afternoon Wednesday and Thursday. With humidity, it will again feel like lower triple digits. Overnight lows drop to near 70s each night. Expect storms to be most widespread Friday as a cold front passing Wednesday evening stalls out over the Valley. The chance for storms decreases slightly Sunday, but isolated activity is still expected through the beginning of next week.