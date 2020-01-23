A few leftover showers to end the week

Thursday proved to be as chilly and damp as expected. Temperatures hovered in the lower 40s throughout the afternoon, where they'll likely remain tonight. Showers persist, too. In total, we'll see as much as an inch of rain across North Alabama through Friday. Fortunately, the rain is tapering to only isolated to scattered showers by Friday afternoon, paving the way for a dry weekend.

There's no "big storm" heading our way over the next week. Instead, it remains kind of gloomy and cool with rounds of showers off and on by the next work week. For Saturday and Sunday, we keep a partly to mostly cloudy sky with highs in the mid to upper 40s and lows in the low to mid 30s. A few showers are expected through the first half of the work week, but there's no washout in the forecast. Temperatures stay on an even keel, too. Highs near average - in the low to mid 50s, will be with us most of next week.