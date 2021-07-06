A few PM storms Tuesday, higher coverage rest of week

Showers and storms start popping up by the early to mid-afternoon Tuesday as temperatures climb to near 90 today. Not everyone will see rain today but you will notice a tick up in the humidity compared to drier than normal air of the last few days.

The coverage of showers and storms increases by Wednesday and with an approaching front by the end of the week, we'll keep spotty storms heading into the weekend as that front stall out to our north. Temperatures stay slightly below average during the afternoon and overnight lows only dip to near 70 each night.

As for Tropical Storm Elsa, the storm is currently just west, southwest of Key West, Florida. The forecast remains largely unchanged from the past 24 hours. The National Hurricane Center is still forecasting a U.S. landfall somewhere between the Big Bend of Florida and Tampa Bay Wednesday morning as a high end tropical storm. In North Alabama, aside from some of Elsa's tropical moisture pushed in our direction the next couple of days any impact will be negligible and indirect. ​