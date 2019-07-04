A few Friday thunderstorms

Friday, temperatures start in the lower 70s and highs reach the lower 90s. Overall, the chance of rain is 40%, reaching a peak through the afternoon and early evening. Both Saturday and Sunday will be similar, although temperatures shouldn't warm much over 90 degrees Sunday afternoon.

Into next week, showers and storms are more isolated Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures rise, reaching the mid 90s for Wednesday and Thursday. In the immediate future, there's still no outlined risk for severe weather, but any stronger storms will be capable of producing gusty wind, small hail, and frequent lightning.