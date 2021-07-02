A fantastic forecast for the Fourth of July

The holiday weekend will be spectacular. Tonight, it gets cool by early July standards - lows dip to near 60 by Saturday morning....That's about 10 degrees below average!

We keep sunshine through Monday with highs in the lower 80s Saturday, mid to upper 80s on the Fourth, and near 90 on Monday. Morning temperatures on the Fourth dip to near 60 again. Rain chances hold off through the start of the week, then scattered storms pop back up toward the end of the week. It's thanks to the return of a southerly wind and some Gulf moisture ahead of another cold front.

Tropics Tracker: Elsa strengthened to a hurricane Friday morning. With maximum sustained winds of 85 MPH, it is a Category 1 storm. Elsa is expected to weaken to a tropical storm once it tracks over Hispaniola, remaining a tropical storm once it makes it to the Gulf Monday night. The National Hurricane Center forecast indicates a landfall near Cape Coral, Florida sometime Tuesday. With a track toward the northeast thereafter, Elsa should have a minimal impact on our weather in North Alabama.