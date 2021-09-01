Clear
A fall preview as Labor Day approaches

Temperatures dip into the lower 60s the next few nights.

Posted: Sep 1, 2021 9:08 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

A cold front moved through North Alabama. It will make for some more comfortable weather starting Thursday. Highs will still be in the 80s, but it won't be quite as muggy and lows Thursday night dip down to near 60°! A stray shower or storm is still possible early tonight, but rain chances drop and aside from some patchy fog, clouds clear as the night goes on. Expect sunshine to last through Friday.

Weather for Thursday/Friday night football looks great, as well as the Trash Pandas games. At this point, it looks like it won't be quite​ as nice for the entirety of Labor Day Weekend. Another front is on the way, bringing a few more showers and storms and another dose of slightly cooler, more comfortable air. However, it means the chance for rain both Sunday and Labor Day as the front passes. It doesn't exactly look like a washout, but your outdoor plans might be put on hold from time to time. Behind the front, get ready for highs in the lower 80s.

By the way, Happy (Meteorological) Fall, Y'all! Yes, meteorologists and climatologists consider September 1st the start of fall...it's just easier to compare data from year to year that way! Astronomical fall doesn't start until September 22, on the autumnal equinox.

Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

