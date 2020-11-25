A dry Thanksgiving for North Alabama

Looking ahead to your Thanksgiving Day, a few clouds will linger during the morning hours. Otherwise, enjoy the sunshine! Highs top out in the upper 60s Thursday, making it a perfect day for any outdoor holiday gatherings. Soak up the sun tomorrow, because there will not be a whole lot of it this weekend.

Showers return Friday evening and early Saturday morning. Saturday is trending drier, but thick cloud cover will keep things gloomy. Another strong system looks to bring a widespread soaking rain Sunday. An additional one to two inches of rain is expected through early next week. Once the rain moves out Sunday night and Monday morning, get ready for a major blast of cold air next week! Highs on Monday and Tuesday will only be in the 40s with overnight lows in the 20s. Next week will be a friendly reminder that winter is not too far away!