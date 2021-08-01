A drier and slightly cooler start to the month of August

After an active night and morning of showers and storms, the first day of August is closing out on a much quieter note. We'll keep the chance for an isolated shower or storm mainly for our southern counties through sunset. However, most spots remain dry.

The frontal boundary responsible for this afternoon's showers will continue to slide south of our area tonight In addition, a reinforcing cold front will put an end to our dangerous heat from last week and also give us an unusual break from the "air you can wear" humidity. Drier air begins to filter in tonight, allowing overnight lows to be pretty comfortable in the mid 60s. Highs for the start of the week will be in the mid 80s and will steadily increase back into the low 90s by next weekend. Nearly everyone remains dry over the next seven days, but subtle disturbances passing by could lead to isolated showers mainly over northeast Alabama each afternoon through the upcoming weekend.