A dream come true, as one Madison County alum retires high school jersey

Posted: Jan 28, 2020 10:43 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Students fist-bumped and cheered as Madison County Alum, Jordan Chunn, joined them center court. The state champion basketball player, was actually in the building for football. The now Dallas Cowboys running back, officially retired his number 38 jersey from high school.
Fighting back tears Chunn, thanked his wife, his family, and everyone who supported him in high school, in college at troy, and in the NFL.
Chunn's jersey now hangs in the lobby of the gym, he received a plague tonight, honoring his high school accomplishments including 2012 4A Running Back of the Year.
Chunn had high school friends drive to Gurley to watch his ceremony. His former teachers faces lit up all night talking with him.
Jordan couldn't believe the school wanted to do this for him.

"See this is one, I didn't have on my box, so that's why I didn't know how to feel about it, but now that I'm here it's a dream come true," Chunn said. "It's another check off the box I didn't even put on there."

Chunn says he chose #38 in high school because of Glen Coffeee. The star running back at Alabama from 2005-2008.

