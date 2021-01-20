A damp start for Thursday

While the day begins rainy, the majority of the rain shifts out of the area by lunchtime. Temperatures start in the lower 40s and make it to the low to mid 50s for highs. In all, we should see .25" to .50" of rain with some locally higher amounts.

A few showers will be possible again Friday, but the next big system doesn't arrive until later Sunday. Expect widespread and at times heavy rain for the beginning of next week. This system looks to bring upwards of 2 to 3 inches of rain to North Alabama, which could be enough to really put a dent in our current rainfall deficit.