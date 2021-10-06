A cup of goodness being served at Charlie Foster's



When you walk through the doors of Charlie Foster’s you will get a pick me up, but it won’t be from the coffee.

Growing up around the non-profit Merrimack Hall, Austin Jenkins knew he always wanted to help those with disabilities.

"We had no idea what was going to work, what this was going to look like," Jenkins said.

But in 2021, the vision became clear. He opened a coffee shop employing workers with special needs.

"It's just a blast for me to work with such amazing people and bosses here," Trevor Alsup, an employee, said.

Alsup can whip up a nice cold brew, but he's picked up more tricks than just those of a barista.

"Washing dishes in the back, I've learned like everything here," Alsup said.

Including life skills the 19-year-old hopes to use soon.

"Like going to get an apartment, I really want to do that one day, it helps me get more independent going around people and socializing," Alsup said.

That's the enviorment Jenkins was going for.

"Really quickly I saw we were changing people's lives," he said.

By doing the little things like putting signs around the shop with info about their employees, Jenkins realized he was helping customers create conversation with the staff.

"They're very friendly and sociable and that's what we like our customers to be," Alsup added.

Jenkins hopes Charlie Foster's inspires other businesses to think a little differently when it comes to hiring.

"I mean if ya'll don't believe us you can come down here and look, I promise we are having more fun than most work places, so it's been a success here that's all I know, my experience shows that it works," Jenkins said.