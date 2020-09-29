A crisp start to Wednesday

A batch of unseasonably cool air has settled in across North Alabama, keeping temperatures running about 10 degrees below average for the next several days. The mornings will be chilly enough that you'll need to drag out the sweaters and jackets, at least for the morning commute. Highs will be so comfy and mild you might actually forget those jackets at the office when you leave work.

Tonight, lows dip to the upper 40s. Outlying areas may see temperatures as cool as the mid 40s under a clear sky. We get plenty of sunshine Wednesday, so highs manage to edge back up into the lower 70s. Still, that's 5 to 10 degrees below average. It's similarly cool Thursday, before temps take another dip in time for the weekend. A reinforcing cold front brings highs back to the 60s and lows back to the mid 40s Friday.

The next seven days are pretty dry as well. The slightest chance for a shower is in the forecast both Sunday and Monday. With dry air in place, those showers will have a hard time materializing, but the rain chance isn't zero.