A couple of strong storms possible this afternoon

Some light showers are moving into North Alabama early this morning and will linger for the next several hours. After this morning's showers begin to taper off, expect more showers and storms to develop this afternoon. Some of these storms could be strong. Our far northeastern communities are under an Isolated risk for strong to severe storms. While we are not expecting widespread severe weather today, one or two of these storms could produce gusty winds and large hail. The main threat with any storms today will be frequent cloud to ground lightning. The primary window for strong storms today will be between 1 and 5 PM. Everyone else will still have the potential to see showers and storms even outside of the threat for strong storms later on today. Stay weather aware if you have any plans to be out later on this afternoon.

Outside of showers and storms, it will also be very breezy throughout the day. Wind gusts between 25 and 30 miles per hour are possible, especially later on this afternoon. Showers and storms will start to fade away and the winds will start to die down late this evening, giving us a quiet but cloudy night tonight. More rain chances are back in the forecast Sunday, especially to the east of I-65. Rainfall totals this weekend look very light, with only a tenth to a quarter of an inch expected for most of North Alabama. Our next widespread rain chance arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday. We'll see a few spotty showers during the day on Tuesday, but the more widespread rain hold off until very late Tuesday night. Some pockets of heavy rain are possible especially as we head into Wednesday morning. A few thunderstorms are possible, but the severe weather threat is low at this time. After a much cooler Sunday, temperatures rebound into the upper 60s by Monday and back to near normal in the mid 70s by Tuesday and Wednesday.